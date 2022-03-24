New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There’s more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn’t want this to be the studio’s sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.

“I hope to eventually change the image that Tango Gameworks currently has,” said Mikami about the studio’s reputation. “At the moment, we are still seen as a studio that specializes only in survival horror. Of course, it’s nice to have fans think of us as a studio with a reputation for developing survival horror games. But we also want to be viewed as a studio that can create a wider variety of games. […] John Johanas, who directed the DLC for The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, is working on a completely new title that is the complete opposite of horror. It’s a really good game, so keep your eyes peeled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear what exactly the ramifications are here, but it seems Tango Gameworks may be transitioning to a two-team studio or Mikami has been pulled to an external project, as there’s no other explanation for him not being at the helm of this new game. Whatever the case, it sounds like we will be hearing about this game sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see out of Tango Gameworks next?

H/T, Famitsu and VGC.