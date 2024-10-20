Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Free Call of Duty Download

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users — as well Xbox One users — have a new free Call of Duty download or, more specifically, a free Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 download. The next Call of Duty game is set to release this coming week on October 25. When it does, it will likely be the biggest release on Xbox of 2024 and going head-to-head with Black Myth: Wukong as the best-selling game of 2024. Not only is Call of Duty still huge, but much like Modern Warfare, the Black Ops brand specifically remains very popular.

Those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 unfortunately can not get the game for free, though it does come with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This isn’t a free download though because the moment your Xbox Game Pass subscription lapses, so will your free access to the COD game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Call of Duty fans on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can get for free is a new, special dynamic background that takes the key art for BO6 and resizes it to be a home screen on Xbox consoles.

In this case, “dynamic” means the theme is not static. That said, the dynamic-element of the dashboard background is pretty minimal. It is more than most of the Xbox dynamic backgrounds, but that isn’t saying much.

The dynamic background is completely free to download on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, no Xbox Game Pass subscription needed. Further, this offer is available regardless if you own the new Call of Duty game or not.

https://twitter.com/klobrille/status/1847762182210990501

So far, every Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic background has been free to download, and this one has been no exception. How long it will be available for though, remains to be seen. Each and every previous dynamic background has remained available in perpetuity, so far, but there is no explicit guarantee this. Unfortunately though, also like the pervious themes, this does not come with any exclusive music, sounds, or any other bells and whistles.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S news, all of the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S deals — click here.