Xbox Series X Console Error Is Breaking Games for Some Users

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users have recently been plagued with a console error that is breaking some games. Thankfully, Microsoft is aware of the issue and has already rolled out a fix, however, this fix doesn't solve the problem for all users. Xbox users began to report the issue en masse this week, with many citing the issue starting after downloading the latest system update. Whatever is triggering the issue, seems to do so randomly. The end result is always the same though; Xbox users are alerted to an error screen when trying to boot up online games that says they are not connected to the Internet, even though they are.

Not long after users began to report the issue to Xbox Support via Reddit and other channels, engineering lead Eden Marie posted over on social media platform X relaying word that Xbox rolled out a new update "that will help" the problem above. To this end, Marie advised Xbox users experiencing the problem to go to settings, then system, then updates to trigger the update manually if it hasn't already been downloaded.

Whether this completely solves the problem, remains to be seen, but there's a problem with it in the meantime; it only works for non-Xbox Insiders. Xbox Insiders experiencing this problem remain out of luck, unless they want to jump through some hoops.

"Insiders may not get this fix for a few days depending on ring. If you want to force the fix, you can unenroll from the preview program in the Xbox Insider Hub and initiate an update," said Maries. "This will trigger a factory reset after which you'll be fixed and can rejoin your Insider ring."

This was the last update on the matter from Marie, so presumably the issue persists for Xbox Insiders, leaving them only the tedious method above to resolve the problem. That said, we will be sure to update the post if more information on the status of the fix. In the meantime, for more coverage on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and everything else under the Xbox umbrella, click here.