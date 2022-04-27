New Xbox Controller Revealed for 20th Anniversary

✖

Xbox has revealed a new Xbox One and Xbox Series X controller that has been crafted as a way of celebrating the platform's 20th anniversary. For a number of regions around the globe, Xbox's 20th anniversary actually happened last year as the original Xbox console first launched in 2001. However, for those in Scotland, the Xbox didn't end up arriving in the country until 2002. As such, to honor this new milestone, Xbox partnered with an outside company to make a new controller with some Scottish flair.

Revealed in a new video today, Xbox teamed up with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers to make a controller that features tartan. If you're unfamiliar with what tartan is, it's a patterned cloth that is most often associated with Scottish kilts.

The video itself detailed the process involved with making this controller, which first involved coming up with a unique tartan design. As expected, the design ended up predominantly featuring a green color scheme since this is the color that has always been associated with Xbox. After this unique cloth was made, those at Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers deconstructed an Xbox controller and essentially molded the tartan to the faceplate. Upon reassembling all the parts, this new Xbox tartan controller was officially created and then matched with a corresponding Xbox Series X console.

Xbox: Played in Scotland since 2002 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



To celebrate we created an official Xbox Tartan with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and then made a hand-crafted, ultra-custom controller 🎮 pic.twitter.com/69eR7hcBv4 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) April 27, 2022

It's worth stressing that Microsoft isn't going to mass-produce this tartan Xbox controller, so if you're looking to run to your local store to buy one, you'll be out of luck. That being said, Xbox has teased that it's going to give away a limited number of these tartan controllers at some point in the future. Further details on this giveaway haven't come to light just yet, but the official Xbox UK Twitter account (which you can find above) is planning to reveal more information soon.

What do you think about this unique controller design that Xbox created for the 20th anniversary of the platform in Scotland? Would you like to get ahold of one of these for yourself? Give me your own impressions either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.