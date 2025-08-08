Xbox Is Bringing Back Rare Controllers That Have Been Sold Out All Year

Xbox is bringing back rare controllers later this year for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, though a specific date has not been provided yet. In the Xbox Series X and PS5 generation, there is no denying that Xbox has done a better job on the controller front, at least when it comes to customization and options. Many would argue the PS5 DualSense is a superior controller compared to the Xbox Series X|S controller, but the latter has far many more unique releases, not to mention customization options. To this end, Xbox this week brought back the Xbox Design Lab. And, in addition to this, it is bringing back two popular limited-edition Xbox Series X controllers it stopped selling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of these controllers is the special Xbox controller CD Projekt Red and Microsoft released for The Witcher 3. Naturally, it sports a special Witcher-inspired design. The controller was specifically released for the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt earlier this year in two forms: a $79.99 standard controller and a $169.99 Elite Series 2 Core controller. Both sold out very quickly, and both have never returned.

In addition to this, the special edition DOOM: The Dark Ages Xbox controller is also returning. Like the controller made for The Witcher 3, this was available both as a $79.99 standard controller and as a $169.99 Elite Series 2 Core controller. Or at least it was, because like The Witcher 3 controller, it sold out quickly and has not been back since.

This is all changing later this year when the controllers will be brought back. There is no date right now though, and it is unclear if both versions of each controller will return. The lack of details on the latter suggests it will be both though.

What has also not been specified is whether or not these will once again be limited edition releases or a permanent fixture in the Xbox controller catalog. It is probably the former, but we do not have much precedent to follow because it is not often Xbox brings backed limited edition controllers like this. In fact, this is the first time this generation it has done this.

Of course, as more information is provided, we will update the story accordingly. That said, for now, it appears this is all Microsoft is going to be saying about the matter. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox One news, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news — click here.