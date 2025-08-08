Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Excited for New Free Ubisoft Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are excited for a new free Ubisoft game available via the subscription service. Unfortunately, the new addition is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC, which means those on Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Standard do not have a new Ubisoft game to enjoy. The good news is that in addition to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the Ubisoft game is also on Xbox One, so Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on the last-gen Xbox can enjoy this new addition.

The Ubisoft game in question is a 2023 release, but unfortunately, was not a standout release two years ago. It was received warmly, as evident by its 77 on Metacritic, but this is obviously not light-the-world-on-fire great. It is not even normal great, but it is a solid return. More than this, it’s an Assassin’s Creed game, which immediately elevates its profile. For those that have not connected the dots yet, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been added to Xbox Game Pass, and subscribers are excited to check it out.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not the latest Assassin’s Creed game, but the second latest. The latest is obviously, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which released earlier this year, and which is not available via Xbox Game Pass. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was made by Ubisoft Bordeaux, and originally supposed to be an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion before it was spun off into its own game. It is consequently smaller than AC Valhalla and AC Shadows. It is also more linear and stealth focused like older games in the series. While not the biggest game in the series, it is one of the bigger additions to Xbox Game Pass this month.

To this end, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page there is a post dedicated to it, and it features subscribers excited to check out the overlooked Assassin’s Creed game.

“Thanks for telling me this. I really wanted to play this but I didn’t want to spend money on it so appreciate it,” reads one of the comments. Another adds: “One of the games of all time.”

How long Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC, we do not know. As long as it available though, subscribers can purchase it outright for 20% off thanks to an exclusive discount.

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and all things Xbox in general — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox One news, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news — click here.