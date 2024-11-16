New 2024 Xbox Series X Game Is Free for Everybody

A newly released Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game is free for everybody over on the Microsoft Store. The game in question only came to Xbox consoles this week, but has been available on Steam, where it is also free, since January 30, 2024. And according to Steam users, it is a decent time. To date, the game has 2,585 user reviews. And 78 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the game a “Mostly Positive” rating. This more or less lines up with the user review rating on the Microsoft Store, where it currently boasts four out of five stars after 65 user reviews.

How this stacks up against the game’s critical reception, we don’t know, because there are currently zero reviews for the game on Metacritic, and at this point, it is unlikely this is going to change.

As for the game, it is pitched as an “idle/RPG clicker” inspired by the likes of Diablo, Dark Souls, and Grim Dawn. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Grim Idle from Evil Charm Games, though the Xbox port specifically was handled by Desert Water Games.

“Grim Idle is an IDLE/RPG clicker where you will find your own strategy to explore the lost worlds,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store. “Inspired by games such as Diablo, Grim Dawn, Dark Souls, etc., the game features a complex character development, many unique items, active and passive playstyle.”

It is worth noting the game supports Steam Deck, so it is possible it will support the Xbox handheld console in the pipeline. However, the handheld console Xbox is currently working on is years away so don’t expect to being playing this idle RPG on it anytime soon, if ever, as there is no guarantee it will ever reach the market.

As for how long the game is, it’s not very long. The total playtime is unclear, again to insufficient data, but we know to get all of the Achievements in the game only takes about one hour. To this end, it is clear the game is not very long, but it is designed with replayability in mind.

