Xbox Series X Bringing Back Feature This Month Fans Haven’t Seen Since the Xbox 360

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are bringing back a feature this month that Xbox fans have not seen since the Xbox 360. More than this, the feature is set to return alongside upgrades to the both the Xbox Series consoles as well. In other words, it is shaping up to be a big month for the new Xbox consoles.

One of the upgrades includes “a better search experience” that Xbox claims improves search accuracy when looking for games and DLC. It does this by leveraging AI, and it extends beyond specific game searches. With the new search upgrade, users can search for something like, “cozy farming games with fishing,” and they will get results featuring games that boast this. How extensive and reliable this is though, remains to be seen. To this end though, it even supports typos, shortcuts, synonyms, and emojis.

In addition to this, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can now “personalize their gaming experience” with custom images. To this end, now gamerpics can be created from achievement art and screenshots. On top of this, there is now an option to both zoom and crop images when setting a home background on Xbox Series consoles.

Then there is the aforementioned feature not seen since the Xbox 360. More specifically, this month Friend Requests are also returning after being removed during the Xbox One generation.

“You now have the option to become friends with someone or follow them,” writes Xbox of the feature. “Friendships are reciprocal, invite-approved relationships, giving you greater control and flexibility over who can see your player data. Following someone is a one-way connection that allows you to stay updated with their shared content, whether it’s from another player, a club, or a game.”

Naturally, current connections will be updated to fit this new system. Xbox users will remain friends with those players who have also added them as a friend, and will continue following anyone who hasn’t. To manage both of these lists, Xbox users will want to press the Xbox button to open the guide, and then go to the people tab. From here, the friends list can be viewed, and requests can be accepted or denied. This is also where friend requests can be sent.

