Xbox One and Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Game

✖

Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S gamers have been surprised with a free game. While PlayStation gamers will be able to celebrate June with Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, there's not much coming to Xbox that's going to knock any socks off. That said, for the month of June, all Xbox console users can download and keep Tell Me Why for free, which should subsidize part of the aforementioned platform.

The announcement comes the way of developer Dontnod Entertainment, via the game's official Twitter account, which relays word the game is being made free to download for the entire month of June. In other words, the game can be downloaded for free at any point during the month, and once downloaded, it's yours to keep.

As the tweet from the game's official Twitter account below notes, the game is being made free to celebrate Pride Month.

"Our intention in making Tell Me Why free for June 2021 is both to allow even more people to access the game and to encourage our players to spend their money in places that will directly affect trans and queer communities," writes Dontnod Entertainment of the news.

In honor of Pride Month, Tell Me Why is available FOR FREE on Xbox consoles and PC — for the entire month of June! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Read our latest blog post, where we ✨tell you why✨ we're doing this: https://t.co/nAgp5cmEGU pic.twitter.com/h1aoWawyx3 — Tell Me Why 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TellMeWhyGame) June 1, 2021

For those that don't know: Tell Me Why debuted last year via Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios, the former best known for Life Is Strange and Vampyr. An episodic game, it's divided into three episodes, and depending on the episode and platform, it generally boasts a Metacritic score in the highs 70s.

"Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange," reads an official pitch of the game. "In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes, and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives."

For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including the latest on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S -- click here or peruse the relevant links below: