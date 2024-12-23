AAA Xbox Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can now download a AAA Xbox game for free, however, this offer is only available until December 24. In other words, it is only available for about one day. Once claimed though, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can keep the game and play as much as they want. This is a free download for the entire game, and once in your library it will stay there. In other words, this is not a free trial or a free demo.

The reason it is only available for some Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users is because only those with an EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can claim the game. That said, unlike the EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries, which only allow you to play the games included as long as you maintain an active subscription, this free download will stay in your library even if your subscription to either of these subscription services ends. This is to say, this doesn’t work like the standard Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play game, which require an active subscription at all times.

As for the free game in question, it hails from 2019. In the likes of 2019, major and notable releases included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Apex Legends, Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Kingdom Hearts 3, Metro Exodus, Days Gone, Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Outer Worlds, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Control, and Resident Evil 2 Remake. These were the highlights of what was a pretty notable year for video game releases.

BioWare’s first new IP since Dragon Age, aka Anthem, also debuted in 2019, and while it was as anticipated as any game above it unfortunately did not deliver on these expectations, which is why it is not included in the list of games above.

Support and development ceased for the game back in 2021, but it is still operating. Those who never checked it out, can remedy this if they want, at no cost, because it is the aforementioned free game.

Those that decide to check out Anthem now that it is a free download via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play should expect a game that is about 14 or 15 hours long if you decide to mainline it. To experience the main campaign plus side content, you will need about double this. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 55-60 hours with the BioWare game.

