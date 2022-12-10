Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time

A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.

Developed and published by Night School Studio -- which is now owned by Netflix -- Oxenfree debuted back in 2016 and surprised many when it was released on January 15. On Metacritic, outside iOS, the game's platform scores run from 78 to 81, which is solid, but several points below critically acclaimed. Yet, it's widely viewed as an indie darling and one of the better indie games of its year. As for what type of game it is, it's a supernatural mystery teenage horror game with adventure, choose-your-way gameplay.

"Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you. You determine every aspect of Alex's story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base's dark past, and changing the course of your friends' lives."

For more Xbox coverage of all types -- including all of the latest Xbox One, all of the latest on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and all of the latest on Xbox Game Pass -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below: