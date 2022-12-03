Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon

A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.

Being developed by solo developer Anthony Tan, Way in the Woods has been a long time coming, but it's coming to PC and console finally in the next few months. What consoles specfically aren't specified, but Xbox consoles seem like a safe bet.

"A Deer and Fawn must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home," reads an official blurb about the game. Gifted a power of light, the Deer and Fawn power through environments seeped in oil. Clean through the mess left behind and discover new sparks."

When Way in the Woods appeared during the aforementioned show, it caught the eye of many enthusiasts. That said, by now, you have to imagine many have forgotten about it. And, of course, it remains to be seen if it will deliver on the anticipation it originally created. That said, quality speaks for itself so if the game is great it has nothing to worry about.

