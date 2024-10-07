Popular Xbox RPG Only $2.99 for 24 Hours

A popular Xbox RPG available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is only $2.99 for a limited time, thanks to a 90 percent discount on the Xbox Store. The only catch is that this deal is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, for 24 hours at the moment of writing this. In other words, the Xbox deal is set to expire on October 8. When this happens, the savings of $27 will expire and the Xbox game in question will return to its normal price point of $30.

The RPG in question hails from 2018, a year Xbox fans were treated to the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter World, Far Cry 5, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Forza Horizon 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, A Way Out, Divinity: Original Sin II, Celeste, and a variety of other games. RPG wise, Xbox fans were also treated to Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the debut RPG from Czech-based studio Warhorse Studios.

To date, the medieval RPG has sold over six million copies, and is set to get a sequel on February 11, 2025. In other words, this is a great time for Xbox fans not among these six million to check out the game as its sequel looks set to be one of the best and biggest releases of 2025.

Many consider Kingdom Come: Deliverance among the best RPGs of the previous console generation thanks to its story, its incredible immersion, its beautiful setting, and its dedication to realism. However, its combat is certainly a little bit on the obtuse side and ends up being a stumbling block for some players.

"You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family," reads an official blurb about the game, for those unfamiliar. "Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

Those that decide to check out Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X now that it is so cheap should expect to bare minimum put in 40 hours to beat the lengthy RPG. Meanwhile, the main story plus side content will set players back double this. And completionist playthroughs are going to be more like 130 hours.

