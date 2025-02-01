Xbox Series X Users Can Grab Legendary Trilogy for Just $6 (Normally $60)

A new Xbox Series X deal on the Microsoft Store let’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users get a legendary trilogy of games all for just $6. This deal is also available for Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X users as well. Whatever platform you are on though, the deal is only available until February 7. After this, the trilogy will revert to its normal asking price on the Microsoft Store, which is $60. Until then though, both users of Xbox One consoles and Xbox Series consoles have the chance to save $54 on some of the best games ever made.

It is worth noting though that the deal is for an EA trilogy, which consequently means the trilogy is available via EA Play. And this means consequently means it is also available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Those without free access via EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can currently grab the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for just $5.99, effectively paying $2 for Mass Effect, $2 for Mass Effect 2 and all of its DLC, and $2 for Mass Effect 3 and all of its DLC.

These aren’t the Xbox 360 versions of these games that some may be used to though. The Legendary Edition released back in 2021 with remasters of each of these games that brought them closer to the standards of modernity.

While the Mass Effect series isn’t as relevant as it used to be, thanks to only one game in 13 years, which was the poorly received Mass Effect: Andromeda, there is a new Mass Effect game in development that is set to tie into the events of the trilogy. To this end, it may be a great time to check out some of the best RPGs of all time to familiarize yourself with the series before the next game releases.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official blurb about the Legendary Edition for those unfamiliar with it. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

For more Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals like this one — click here.