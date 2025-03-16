Xbox Makes One of the Best Games Ever Just $2 For Two Days Only

The Microsoft Store has one of the best games of all time available for just $1.99 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series x users, however, the deal is only available for two days. In addition to this, the Microsoft Store also has the game’s critically acclaimed predecessor on sale for just $0.99. This means Xbox users can pay just $3 and play two hall of fame-level games on any of the Xbox consoles above.

For Xbox users, this pair of deals are exclusive to the Microsoft Store, and thus are digital only deals. Those who prefer physical Xbox games consequently will find nothing of interest with these deals. Those that don’t mind digital copies can get one of 2016’s best games and one of 2010’s best games for almost free.

Back in 2016, games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Overwatch, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Titanfall 2, Doom, Dark Souls III, Pokemon Go, Gears of War 4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, Stardew Valley, and Inside headlined the year. These are all great games, but only one of them is $1.99 on the Microsoft Store until March 18, and that is Inside.

Developed and published by Danish studio Playdead, Inside released to a 93 on Metacritic and is often cited as one of the great games of all time, especially within the puzzle platformer genre. It is notably the follow-up to 2010’s Limbo, which is the $0.99 game on the Microsoft Store, and consequently the cheapest game on there. This deal is also only available for the next 48 hours.

Those that decide to check out Inside should expect a tight game that is about three to four hours long. Perhaps unsurprisingly, its predecessor, is the exact same length. Unfortunately, neither are very long and neither offer replayability, but both are some of the best examples of their genre.

For those that don’t know, Inside is typically $20 while Limbo is typically $10, so this represents a savings of $27. Consequently, this the cheapest both games have been on the Microsoft Store.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.