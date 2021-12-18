Huge Xbox End of the Year Sale Includes Popular Games for $1.49

An absolutely massive sale is currently live over on the Microsoft Store, discounting over 700 games for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and even Xbox 360 users. Many of these games are included with Xbox Game Pass, but even for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there are hundreds of deals on games not included with the subscription service. Included in these deals are a trio of popular classic games for just $1.49

More specifically, the original DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 64 are all currently just $1.49. In other words, you can play a trio of some of the most iconic first-person shooters for just $4.47. That said, these are hardly the only noteworthy deals. There are plenty of other dirt-cheap games, plus hefty discounts on recent 2021 releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long all of these various deals are available, so be sure to act quick because while we don’t know how long exactly the sale lasts, we do know it’s a limited time and likely only available for as long as the holidays. Further, it’s likely going to be the final massive sale on the Microsoft Store for at least several weeks, unless a New Year sale is in the works. However, if this is the case, it hasn’t been relayed.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.