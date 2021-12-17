Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Massive Cut Content

A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed that 343 Industries originally had way more ambitious plans for the game, plans that were thwarted by severe development issues. In fact, according to the report, over two-thirds of the Halo Infinite campaign was scrapped during development. To this end, the original plans for the game apparently looked and sounded a lot like a beloved Nintendo Switch exclusive.

According to the report, Halo Infinite was going to originally be an open-world game much more like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild rather than what it ended up being. In other words, it was going to be more non-linear than it is, allowing players to proceed through missions in the order and style they liked while exploring a huge world. That said, much of this work had to be cut due to development issues and an inability to make it all come together quickly enough and in a compelling fashion. Contributing to this insufficient effort were serious staffing issues and disagreement within the studio on what should be the direction of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we’ve heard extensively about the game’s development issues, this is the first time we’ve heard about the content that fell victim to insufficient resources and expertise in the face of over-ambition. Unfortunately, this is more or less all the report reveals about the cut content. There was a lot of it, and it made the game much more like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild than the finished product it ended up being. This is all that’s divulged.

As for the source of this information, it’s Jason Schreier, one of the most trusted and prolific industry insiders and leakers. That said, it should all still be taken with a grain of salt.

Halo Infinite is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the latest Halo game — including both the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors, reports, and leaks — click here.