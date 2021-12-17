New Xbox Games Made Free Until 2022

A pair of new Xbox games are now free for a limited time, but not for everybody. The latest free games on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X come courtesy of Games With Gold, which means they are limited to Xbox Live Gold users on this trio of consoles, including the former’s variants, Xbox One S and Xbox One X. One of these games is an Xbox One game, playable on the current-gen Xbox consoles via backward compatibility. The other is an Xbox 360 game, playable on all of its predecessors, courtesy of the same technology.

The more notable of the two games is Tropico 5, a construction and management sim that hit back in 2014 via developer Haemimont Games and publisher Kalypso Media. The other free game, the Xbox 360 game, is Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet, which arrived back in 2011 via developer Shadow Planet Productions and publisher Xbox Game Studios. The former is free until January 15, while the latter is free until December 31.

Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer of each game as well:

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition: “Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in the next installment of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular ‘dictator sim’ series. Expand your Dynasty’s reign from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century, facing an all-new set of challenges, including advanced trading mechanics, technology and scientific research, exploration and for the first time in Tropico history – cooperative and competitive MULTIPLAYER for up to 4 players.”

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet: “In this Insanely Twisted, 2-D action-adventure game, explore unique environments and battle bizarre creatures as you make your way toward the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet! Solve complex puzzles and upgrade your ship with alien technology as you fight to save your home world.”

