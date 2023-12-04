All-Time Great Xbox RPG Is On Sale for $2.99 for 24 Hours

An all-time great Xbox RPG is on sale for just $2.99, but the deal is only available for 24 hours. In other words, it will expire on December 5, aka Tuesday, aka tomorrow. That said, if you're reading this after December 5, there are two other great RPG Xbox deals currently available that you can take advantage of as these deals are available for another 11 days as of the moment writing this.

The highlight of the trio of deals is BioWare's Dragon Age: Origins, one of the best RPGs of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. This is the RPG available for just $2.99, but only until tomorrow. Meanwhile, BioWare's Jade Empire is also available for $2.49 for a limited time. And capping the dirt cheap RPG deals is Ash of Gods Redemption, which is available for only $1.99.

3 Great Xbox RPG Deals

Dragon Age Origins -- $2.99

"You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of a legendary order of guardians. With the return of an ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all."

Ash of Gods Redemption -- $1.99

"Ash of Gods: Redemption is a turn-based RPG that combines tactical combat, CCG elements, and a constantly evolving story in which no one is safe from death, including the main characters. Ash of Gods is the story of three separate protagonists rising in response to a centuries-old menace once thought to be mere folklore."

Jade Empire -- $2.49

"Step into the role of an aspiring martial-arts master and follow the path of the open palm or the closed fist. In this multi-award-winning action-RPG, your choices and actions will determine the fate of the entire Jade Empire. Will you prevent the destruction of this beautiful land, or will you crush it beneath your heel? Are you a warrior who uses his strength and fighting mastery to bring peace, or will you instead use your power to bring pain and ruin? The choice is yours."

All three of these games are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility or, in the case of Ash of Gods Redemption, because it is available on these more modern Xbox consoles natively.