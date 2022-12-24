Return of Controversial Xbox One Game Possibly Teased

It looks like a fairly divisive and controversial Xbox One game may be making a return, presumably via Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Last generation the Xbox One didn't have many compelling exclusive games, especially at first. The launch lineup of Xbox One games wasn't very impressive and made worse by the fact that a big exclusive game at launch failed to live up to its expectations. And that game is Ryse: Son of Rome.

Before its release, many were excited for the new IP, largely because of the "next-gen" visuals it boasted. And the game was a looker for the time, but not much else. Upon release, the game garnered a 60 on Metacritic and did not satisfy sales expectations. It was an integral part of what would end up being a slow and messy start for the Xbox One. If this wasn't enough, there was also some controversy around the game as an FTC investigation later revealed Microsoft was paying for fake reviews for it.

Despite all of this, the game had its fans. In fact, over time, it has become a little bit of a cult classic within the Xbox community and an increasingly common example of public opinion of a game changing over time. While many still remember the game negatively, there are plenty who remember it more positively and have been quietly championing a sequel. And it looks like this sequel may finally happen.

Crytek -- the developer behind the game -- recently took to Twitter to announce various job openings. And what game is featured in the accompanying graphic? Ryse: Son of Rome. This is a very peculiar choice if there aren't plans for the franchise, which, as you may remember, was always planned to be a series.

For now, we don't have anything definitive. But this sure does seem to be a tease -- deliberate or not -- of what's coming in the future from Crytek, who is far more known for Crysis, the game you'd assume to see represented in a job listing, not a game we haven't heard about since 2014.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Ryse: Son of Rome return in some capacity or is better off left dormant?