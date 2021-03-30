Xbox Reveals Amazing Bethesda-Inspired Controllers, But There's a Catch

✖

Xbox fans are feeling a lot of Bethesda love over the last few weeks, and what better way to check out the publisher's library on Game Pass than with a brand-new controller? Today, the official Xbox Twitter account revealed a number of awesome controller designs based on Fallout, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, and more. First, the bad news: these controllers are custom designs and won't be available for purchase. On the brighter side, Xbox fans will have a chance to win all seven designs alongside a custom case by entering a contest on Twitter! The contest is live now and will last through April 16th.

Full details and an image of the seven new controllers can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

May we interest you in these custom @Bethesda controllers? Just RT with #BethesdaSweepstakes for a chance to win! Ends April 16, 2021, at 7pm PT | Rules: https://t.co/4KBHC0eywp pic.twitter.com/uHbyUnpdEb — Xbox (@Xbox) March 29, 2021

Unfortunately, just one of each of these controllers will be made available. It's a shame considering just how good these designs look, but that exclusivity will make the grand prize all the more exciting for the fan that manages to get their hands on them!

The contest is just the latest way that Xbox is promoting Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax Media. Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass added several titles from Bethesda, giving subscribers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the publisher's history. Of course, the highlight of the deal will be new games, and it seems that more information could come soon regarding Starfield within the next few months, if rumors pan out.

Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda continues to raise a lot of questions regarding whether or not future games from the publisher will release outside of Xbox platforms. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has indicated that at least some games will be exclusive, while others will release on additional platforms. It remains to be seen whether or not additional games will release on Switch or PS4 outside of Bethesda's current commitments, but it's clear that Microsoft is promoting the partnership as a big incentive for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What do you think about these Bethesda controllers for Xbox? Which one of these designs is your favorite?