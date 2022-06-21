Xbox Series X and Xbox One Controller Shortages Confirmed by Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that it's currently experiencing a shortage of controllers for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. For the past couple of years, hardware shortages have been somewhat common when it comes to video games. And while these stock problems have been most noticeable with consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, it now seems that manufacturing and shipping difficulties have started to impact the controllers associated with Xbox.

In a statement given to VGC, Microsoft confirmed that it's having a tough time keeping various Xbox controllers in stock at retail chains. For those specifically in Europe, Xbox controllers have been quite hard to find. As expected, Microsoft has said that the reason for this problem is tied to supply problems, which has been the most common denominator with hardware shortages like this in recent years.

"We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions. We're working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this," a representative from Microsoft said in an official statement. "Please check with your local retailer for availability."

Again, it's worth stressing that this whole situation is one where your own mileage may vary quite a bit. While Microsoft has admitted that it's having complications when it comes to keeping Xbox controllers freely available at various stores, this is a problem that will affect different regions around the globe in different ways. As such, if you find that stock hasn't been impacted in your own area, then consider yourself lucky for the time being.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen how quickly these Xbox controller shortages may diminish. Given that Microsoft has made it apparent that there is a problem, it's clear that the company is looking for a solution to this. As we've seen with Xbox and PlayStation console shortages, though, these supply restraints are often difficult to manage for many companies. If Microsoft provides any more updates on this issue in the future, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

