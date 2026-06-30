Xbox Exclusive Game Free to Keep for 24 Hours

An Xbox exclusive game is free to keep, but those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who want to add the game to their Xbox Store library will need to do so before July 1. And this is because, come July 1, the Xbox game in question will revert to its normal price, which, on the Xbox Store, is $20. And other than on PC, the Xbox Store is the only place to get this Xbox game, which never came to PlayStation or Nintendo platforms, and it almost certainly never will.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For roughly the next 24 hours, Xbox users across both generations of Xbox consoles can grab Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios’ 2020 narrative-adventure game, Tell Me Why, for free. And that’s it. There are no strings attached. Xbox users do not need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, and this is for the full game. This is not a free trial nor a free demo. However, Xbox users may find they already have it in their library because this is not the first time it has been given away for free on the Xbox Store.

Play video

2020 Xbox Console Exclusive Game

For those unfamiliar with Tell Me Why, it is a standalone game, which is to say, it was a brand new IP when it came out and never got any type of follow-up. And this is partially because it’s not that great nor that popular. To this end, it earned a Metacritic range of 75 to 78, which loosely lines up with its 4/5 stars on the Xbox Store. These are decent scores, but not great. Meanwhile, how well it sold, we do not know, which suggests it didn’t sell that well. However, it was also a day-one Xbox Game Pass game, which makes sales insight less relevant.

For those unfamiliar with Dontnod Entertainment, they are a French studio, and they are best known for the Life Is Strange series. And this game is similar to Life Is Strange in the sense that it is narrative-driven, with a story influenced by the decisions of players.

The game follows the story of Tyler and Alyson Ronan, recently reunited twins who have a supernatural bond that they must tap into to unravel the mysteries of their childhood. The backdrop for this is a serene small town in Alaska.

Those who decide to check out Tell Me Why, courtesy of this free download, should expect a game that can be beaten as quickly as 8 or 9 hours. However, it can also easily be 10 or 11 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist will need extra time with the Xbox game and will likely put in about 15 hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.