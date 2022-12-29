New Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game Seemingly Delayed

It looks like an upcoming game that many expected to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass before the end of the year has now been quietly delayed. Although 2022 isn't over just yet, there are only a couple of days left before 2023 is officially upon us. As such, any games that were previously slated to launch this year but haven't done so yet are surely going to slip a bit further back. And while this Xbox title in question had a launch window that was somewhat nebulous when it was first announced, it now seems clear that we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected to play it.

Earlier this summer, Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine revealed that the game Solar Ash would be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. Previously, Solar Ash launched in late 2021 on PS5, PS4, and PC, so its arrival on Xbox had been long-awaited. Despite never receiving a specific launch date on Xbox, Annapurna said that Solar Ash would be releasing "this winter." As a result, most people assumed that this meant winter 2022. Based on what we now know, though, this doesn't seem to be the case.

Given that 2022 is now essentially done, it's clear that Solar Ash won't be coming to Xbox platforms until next year. Currently, Annapurna and Heart Machine haven't verified that the game has been "delayed" in an official capacity, so perhaps this winter window that was previously announced was always meant to account for early 2023 as well. Either way, given that Solar Ash just launched on Steam a couple of weeks ago, it seems highly likely that we'll hear more about this Xbox release in the near future.

Have you been patiently waiting for Solar Ash to come to Xbox for yourself? And were you also under the impression that the game would release before the end of 2022? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.