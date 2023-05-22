Xbox Sale Discounts One of the Best Strategy Games Ever to Under $3

A major new sale on the Xbox digital storefront has marked down one of the best strategy games ever made to now retail for less than $3. Each and every week on the Xbox Store, Microsoft opts to have sales on hundreds of different titles from various video game publishers. And while these sales often vary in quality, one such deal that is happening at this very moment is far too good to pass up.

As part of Xbox's ongoing "Super Saver Sale", Firaxis Games' critically-acclaimed strategy title XCOM 2 has now become available for merely $2.99. First released back in 2016, XCOM 2 is the sequel to 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which served as a full reboot of the franchise. Typically, XCOM 2 retails for $59.99 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, which means that this current offer represents a staggering 95% discount.

To put in context just how well-received XCOM 2 has been over the years, the game currently sits at an impressive 87/100 on the reviews aggregate site Metacritic. When looking at scores that have been given by actual players, XCOM 2 has received a "Very Positive" rating on Steam after over 85,000 reviews. No matter how you look at it, XCOM 2 has been one of the most popular strategy games over the past decade and is on a shortlist of the most acclaimed games within its own genre ever. If you haven't played it for yourself but have always been interested in doing so, make sure you take advantage of this sale before it's gone.

If you'd like to learn more about XCOM 2, you can find the game's official description and launch trailer attached down below.

"Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.

Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."