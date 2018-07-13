Minty Fresh Xbox One Sport White Special Edition Controller Up For Pre-Order

The latest wireless controller option for the Xbox One is the Xbox One Sport White Special Edition, which is the first installment in a new Sport series line. Features include a white design (the same white offered through Xbox Design Lab) with mint and silver accents and a a rubberized diamond grip for comfort and added traction.

Sure, the Xbox One has a ridiculous amount of controllers, but this one looks like it would be cool and refreshing on a hot summer day. Like a bowl of mint chocolate chip ice cream or a stick of minty gum. Indeed, just looking at this this controller is making me hungry, which is a first for any Xbox One controller.

If you want to add the Xbox One Sport White Special Edition controller to your collection, pre-orders are open right here at GameStop for $69.99 with shipping slated for July 31st.

A matching charging stand is also in the works. The Controller Gear Sport White Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand, as it is called, will include a battery cover, rechargeable battery, and 6-foot power cord. It is expected to arrive on August 7 for $49.99, but odds are that we’ll see pre-orders go up for the stand sometime in the next few weeks.

The official description for the Xbox One Sport White Special Edition controller reads:

Bring your ABXY game. Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sport White Special Edition, featuring a fresh white design with mint and silver accents, and rubberized diamond grip for enhanced comfort. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

