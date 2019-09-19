Xbox One Store Currently Experiencing Issues, Xbox Responds

If you’ve been unsuccessfully trying to download something from the Xbox One’s marketplace today, you can attribute that problem to issues that are affecting the Xbox Game Store. These problems are currently affecting users’ ability to browse the Xbox Games Store and purchase digital items there, and according to Microsoft, the appropriate Xbox teams are aware of the issue and are looking into the problems.

A confirmation of these store problems was shared by Xbox Support on Twitter, an account which is quite handy to have in your feed if you’re looking for updates on what’s happening with your console and its online connection. The announcement said it’d noticed reports of users having problems and would be investigating the problem.

Over on the Xbox Support site where issues like these are tracked, it says the affected services pertain to buying and downloading items and redeeming codes.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems purchasing content,” the post said. “Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

We’ve seen the reports that users are having trouble accessing the store & our teams are investigating now. We’ll update here when we have more info to share. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) September 19, 2019

On any other day, these store problems would’ve been a mild inconvenience, but they might be more frustrating today given the timing. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta is entering its second week of testing soon with this weekend being the first time that those on the Xbox One and PC are able to take part. Those interested in taking part in the beta had the option to pre-load the beta before its launch on Thursday, but if you didn’t do that before, you may end up encountering some difficulties doing it now. The beta is only open to those who pre-ordered the game for the first two days but will be open for all players from September 21st to September 23rd.

Perhaps you’ll be one of the ones who isn’t affected, but if you do encounter problems, keep an eye on the status page and the Twitter account to see what’s going on.