The Xbox One Wireless Controller Drops to Only $37

If you could use an extra controller for the Xbox One or PC, now would be a great time to scoop one up because the price has dropped to a level that is very rarely seen.

Indeed, you can score score an extra controller in black at Amazon right now for $37.13. The deal is also available via Walmart with free shipping or free store pickup. If you’re looking for a different look, Walmart also has other Xbox controller options on sale, though they aren’t as heavily discounted as the standard black version.

In related news, if you happen to own a Nintendo Switch you can get the Pro Controller for $56.99 at Walmart with free shipping or store pickup, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

