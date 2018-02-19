Grab This Awesome Xbox One X Bundle For Under $500 On eBay

Now that the dust has settled on the holiday season, we’re starting to see some reasonable bundle deals for Microsoft’s Xbox One X – and another one just popped up over on eBay.

Right now, there’s an interesting bundle deal that’ll run you around $459.99 for the system and a couple of games. That’s a reasonably good deal, considering the hardware itself usually goes for $500. So you save $40 right off the bat, and you get two great games for your trouble as well.

The first is a digital code for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the hit multiplayer battle royale game that has been making the rounds on Xbox One for the past couple of months. This’ll be sent to you in the form of a code upon completion of checkout.

The second game, however, is a physical one that will be included with your system once it ships. And you actually have your choice between two great games that take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware.

The first is Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition, Blizzard’s hit action opus where you take control of a variety of different heroes, each with special abilities that can help win the day – if you bring your skills to the table, of course.

The second game is Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, which has generated some huge buzz since its release back in March of last year. It packs plenty of competitive third-person action, as well as the ability to team up with your friends as a squad to complete various missions over the course of the game. So it offers the best of both worlds.

The package comes with free shipping, so, aside from the base system price and maybe tax (depending on where you live), you get a pretty good value here. There’s a limited quantity available, so it probably won’t last too much longer. That means if you want to get your hands on an Xbox One X, you should probably hurry and head on over when you get the chance.

If you prefer, Overwatch and Ghost Recon Wildlands are available for PlayStation 4 and PC as well. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also available on PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.