Three More Xbox 360 Games Are Now Enhanced On Xbox One X

By now, a good portion of you are probably standing in line to snag the Xbox One X, and play on the 130+ titles that are going to be graphically enhanced for the system. Fortunately, the list just keeps on growing, as three more Xbox 360 titles are now set to take advantage of the X’s amazing hardware.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb confirmed the three additional Xbox 360 games on Twitter tonight, which are Gears of War 3, Skate 3 and Mirror’s Edge. That brings the total of Xbox 360 games that are compatible with the system’s enhanced hardware to seven, though all backward compatible games work just fine on the system. You can see the tweet below.

Three more Xbox 360 classics will be enhanced for Xbox One X (for a total of 7) including Skate 3, Mirror’s Edge, and Gears of War 3 pic.twitter.com/RtS06U62A4 — Larry Hryb #XboxOneX (@majornelson) November 7, 2017

Even though most players will be trying out the original Gears of War that was released for Xbox One, as well as Gears of War 4, Gears of War 3 is worth a go-around in its own right, packing all sorts of action with the fine touches we’ve come to expect from the team at Epic Games.

Meanwhile, skateboarding fans won’t get enough of Skate 3, which joined the backward compatible program some time ago. EA’s sim is so appreciated by skateboarding fans, many have been demanding a sequel. We haven’t heard back anything official yet, but we can keep our fingers crossed, can’t we?

Finally, Mirror’s Edge follows Faith, a parkour-knowing courier who makes her way through a futuristic city, dodging enemy forces and trying to get from point A to point B as quickly as she possibly can. The surreal first-person perspective really sells this game, and it’s well worth checking out, even if you’ve already moved on to the sequel, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

You can check out all these games tonight on the Xbox One X, so dig in and enjoy!

The Xbox One X is available tomorrow for $499.