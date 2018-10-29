Mega Xbox One X Deal Bundles the Robot White Console, ‘Fallout 76’, and ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already being touted as one of the best games ever created, and the experience is maximized on an Xbox One X. That having been said, GameStop is making it very hard to resist an upgrade thanks to a pretty mind-blowing deal.

Ordinarily, the Xbox One X 1TB Robot White Special Edition console with a full-game download of Fallout 76 would set you back $499.99. However, GameStop is offering the bundle with a bonus digital or physical copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for only $459.99. That’s a total savings of $100 when all is said and done. A version of the bundle with the RDR2 Special Edition (digital) is also available for $479.99. The Ultimate Edition version (digital) runs $499.99.

Needless to say, if you’ve been thinking about an Xbox One X upgrade, or you’re looking for a home run Christmas gift, this is your big chance. Take advantage of it while you can. GameStop’s complete collection of Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One deals are available here.

The official description for Red Dead Redemption 2 reads:

America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.

