Xbox One X Offering Free Game Deals, Including Red Dead Redemption

Microsoft is continuing to push promotional offers for its Xbox One X hardware. And over the next two weeks, it’s giving away two different games to those that venture to stores to purchase the advanced gaming hardware.

The company announced the two-week promotion on its Xbox Wire page, with one taking place between now and June 2; and the second set to kick off on June 3 through 9. Both games take full advantage of the Xbox One X hardware while also packing unique gameplay experiences.

If you purchase the console between now and the 2nd, you’ll score Undead Labs’ multiplayer zombie survival game State of Decay 2 on the house in the form of a digital download. “State of Decay 2 is the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, where it’s up to you to decide how to survive in an open, post-apocalyptic world. Play State of Decay 2 in 4K ultra HD and HDR with Xbox One, specially enhanced with higher resolutions, steadier framerates, and better effects. State of Decay 2 takes everything you loved about the first game and greatly expands on it, giving you more unique survivor characters, more backstories and skills for each member, more community and base management options, and bigger maps to survive in. State of Decay 2 also adds one of the most-requested features from the community: cross-platform co-op,” the game description reads.

If you prefer to wait a little longer, you’ll get an older game that takes advantage of the Xbox One X hardware like never before. Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games will be on the house from June 3-9 and will get you more than ready for the sequel that’s launching later this year. “Play Red Dead Redemption like never before in stunning 4K ultra HD on Xbox One X, available to play through backward compatibility and included with your purchase of Xbox One X between June 3 through June 9. In Red Dead Redemption, the Wild West is dying. When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to pick up his guns again and hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience an epic fight for survival across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico, as John Marston struggles to bury his blood-stained past, one man at a time.” (It’s unknown if this deal is for the core Red Dead Redemption game or the Game of the Year Edition with Undead Nightmare and additional content. Either way, it’s worth it.

So if you’ve been waiting for a great deal on Xbox One X hardware, be sure to jump on these offers!