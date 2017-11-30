Xbox One X Got “Incredible Response” From Fans Over Black Friday Weekend

Both Sony and Nintendo have reported some big holiday numbers between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, respectively, selling big, along with various games that sold right alongside with them. But we haven't heard much from Microsoft, leaving us wondering just how well the Xbox One X fared over the weekend.

Wonder no more, as Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella recently chatted with shareholders during their annual meeting, expressing confidence in the company's latest hardware. Despite the fact it's not selling so hot in Japan, it's doing well enough in U.S. and European markets to produce strong results.

"We're mobilizing to pursue an expansive opportunity with the 100+ billion gaming market," Nadella explained during the meeting. "This means broadening our approach to how we think about gaming end-to-end. About starting with games and how they're created and distributed, and how they're played and viewed." He didn't say exactly how this would break down just yet, but it could all tie in with the company's plans for the next forthcoming year.

He does hope, however, that he can find a way to bridge the Xbox One, PC and mobile gaming users into one single entity, as there are over 53 million active user accounts across all devices. He didn't say how these devices break down, but quite a few of them do have an Xbox app on their Windows devices, as well as other iOS and Android devices.

While it's a bit odd that Microsoft didn't break down specific sales numbers for the Thanksgiving weekend – it looks like we'll be waiting for the NPD's report in just a few weeks – Nadella did indicated that it had a positive run throughout. He called it "the most technically advanced and most powerful console ever built," and it was seeing "incredible response from fans this holiday season."

That phrasing seems a bit cryptic, as he didn't mention that it was getting incredible sales – only a "response." Again, it's too soon to tell just how well it performed, but all eyes will definitely be on that report once it rolls around in December.

The Xbox One X is available now.