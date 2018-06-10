Xbox One X Might See Huge Price Drop Today

Microsoft is going to need to pull out all the stops today with its Xbox One press conference. It’s already promised a number of exclusive games that will be revealed. But some reports indicate it’ll go even further by announcing a limited time price drop on its Xbox One X hardware.

The system debuted back in November with the price tag of $499, something that made a few gamers balk in spite of its teraflop-fueled power. It’s since dropped it down to $449, and now there’s word it might go a little bit further over the next week.

Both Fry’s Electronics and GameStop indicate that the Xbox One X might drop an additional $100 starting today, going down to $349 for the base 1TB model. That’s likely to be a temporary drop, like Sony did last year for the PlayStation 4 when it released its limited edition gold model; but it would allow players to get their hands on the much-hyped hardware without paying an arm and a leg.

That could just be the beginning as well. We’re already hearing rumors that Microsoft may introduce a new model with a bigger hard drive (a benefit that would serve it well considering how games like Halo 5: Guardians and Gears of War 4 clear 100GB easily in space), and are simply making the system more affordable so its price point doesn’t go into the stratosphere.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed anything yet and likely won’t since its press conference is in a few hours. But announcing a price drop and then its killer lineup of games for 2018 and 2019 would be a step in the right direction, following the unfortunate delay of Crackdown 3.

Once the price drop is confirmed we’ll certainly let you know, but it doesn’t hurt to check the retailers above and see if you can get a jump on the system. It manages to make Xbox One games look better than ever. And there are even some Xbox 360 games, like Red Dead Redemption, that look stunning running on it. If you’re got a 4K-enabled television, it’s certainly something to consider.

Be sure to check back for all the Xbox news as it happens!