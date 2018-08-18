Save $300 On An Xbox One X With New GameStop Deal

Looking to buy an Xbox One X? Well, GameStop once again has you covered with an excellent trade-in offerr.

For a limited time, you can get up $300 toward a new Xbox One X when you trade-in select systems.

So what hardware do you need to surrender? Well, you have some options. If you trade-in a PlayStation 4 Pro you’ll receive $300. Meanwhile, a PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, and Nintendo Switch will net you $250. And lastly, an OG Xbox One will get you $200.

The limited time offer ends in 11 days on August 28, so if you’re looking to make the jump to the world’s most powerful console and have some dusty hardware getting no use, now is a great time to do it.

It’s important to note that the deal is not valid toward cash trades, and trades must be in full working condition to receive the full value. So if you bring in a broken PlayStation 4 Pro or Nintendo Switch, don’t expect to get $300 or $250, respectively. However, defective items may be eligible to trade for a lesser, unspecified value.

The offer notably can’t be stacked with other offers, and is limited to the United States and Guam only. Sorry, Canada.

Anyway, if this offering tickles your fancy, then click here for more details, exceptions, etc.

While the Xbox One X doesn’t offer the most robust offering of exclusive games — especially compared alongside the PS4 and even the Nintendo Switch — it is the most powerful console on the market and the best place to play most third-party games as a result. Plus it’s a good looking piece of hardware.

Further, it’s an excellent buy if you have a 4K TV with HDR support, because unlike the base model systems of this gen, it will get the most use of your premium TV tech. Compared to the PlayStation 4 Pro, there aren’t many drastic differences, but the Xbox One X is notably more powerful and does enable 4K gaming easier.

