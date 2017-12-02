Play Xbox Games and Win a 24-Karat Gold-Plated Xbox One X Scorpio Edition

If you’re an Xbox fan looking for a truly rare collectible, Microsoft is offering you the chance to win a 24-karat gold-plated Project Scorpio Edition Xbox One X.

To win the extravagant console, all you have to do is keep playing games like you normally would each month, but you’ll have to have a Game Pass subscription in order to be eligible. By being a Game Pass member and playing the games the subscription offers, you’ll earn a couple of different rewards automatically, the last reward being the chance to win the legendary Xbox One X.

Below are all of the Game Pass challenges and rewards for the month of December that lead up to the golden Xbox:

Play a Game Pass game on

5 different days this month to win a Mystery Gift Box

15 different days this month to win an Ultimate Mystery Gift Box

25 different days this month to win the Ultimate Mystery Gift Box and a chance to win a 24-karat gold-plated Project Scorpio Edition Xbox One X

By completing the challenges sometime this month, you’ll receive the prizes from Microsoft through the Xbox’s messaging center. These prizes in the mystery boxes can range from games to movies to store credit, so they’re certainly worth working towards if you’ve already got a Game Pass subscription and were planning on playing a couple of games this month anyway.

Of course, there are always rules and restrictions to the contest, such as the eligibility being limited to those in the U.S. and the U.K. Other than that, it’s a pretty straightforward contest that simply asks you to play the games. You can also enter the contest without a Game Pass subscription by following the instructions outlined in the official rules, but it does get a bit more complicated and somewhat less fun than just playing games.

We haven’t gotten to see what the gold-plated Xbox One X will look like just yet – the image at the top is simply a skin for an Xbox One X – but we’ll inevitably see plenty of photos from whoever is fortunate enough to win the Xbox at the end of the month.

