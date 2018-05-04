Turn Your Xbox One X Into The OG Xbox With New Official Skin

I don’t care what anyone says, the original “OG” Xbox is super, super sexy. But you know what’s even sexier than the OG Xbox, an Xbox One X dressed up as an OG Xbox.

A new officially licensed skin for the “world’s most powerful console” allows you to – aesthetically – turn an Xbox One X into an original Xbox, nostalgia included.

The opportunity comes way of Controller Gear, who is currently selling the official skin for the relatively cheap price of $29.99 USD. And the skin is more then for just looks, it offers triple-layer protection and scratch-resistant laminate to ensure your Xbox One X looks as good in a few years as it does when you bought it.

Further, unlike many other console and controller skins on the market, the skin is easy to put on and take off, and leaves no residue when you do the latter.

Controller Gear provides the following “about the product” details:

Officially Licensed by Microsoft Xbox – Designed for Xbox One

Superior 3M Decals independently tested and approved by Xbox

Peel. Press. Perfect. Easy on – Easy Off. Does not leave Residue. Skins do not Interfere with Buttons or Sensors

Perfect Fit. Premium 3M Material. Exceeds all Child Safety Standards. Made in the USA. Safe for Electronic Devices

Includes (1) Xbox One x Console Skin

Controller gear further notes that the product is Child Safe and CPSIA Compliant, which isn’t the case for many similar products on the market. So, if you got a little guy or girl running around with a taste for Xbox One Xs, no need to worry.

If you’re a real sucker for original Xbox nostalgia, you may want to pair this skin with the official Xbox Duke controller remake, which is poised to release next week.

And while you’re at, you can help yourself to some original Xbox games thanks to Xbox One’s backward compatibility that not only supports Xbox 360 games, but OG Xbox games. Speaking of which, the feature now boasts over 1 billion hours of game play time. In other words, a lot of people are playing the original Mass Effect for their fourth time.