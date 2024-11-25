Popular OG Xbox Game Only $2 on Xbox Store for a Limited Time

A popular original Xbox game hailing from the year 2005 is only $1.99, on the Microsoft Store, for a limited time. This price point, which is more specifically available until December 3, is thanks to an 80 percent discount. And considering this is a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal it is unlikely the game in question will be any cheaper for the remainder of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The OG Xbox game hails from the year 2005, a year where the likes of Resident Evil 4, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Nintendogs, Guitar Hero, Forza Motorsport, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Civilization IV, Mario Kart DS, Battlefield 2, Burnout Revenge, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Animal Crossing: Wild World, Kingdom Hearts II, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, FEAR, SWAT 4, and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks all released. It was a pretty notable year.

None of these games are $2 on the Microsoft Store though. The game that is though is just as notable as really any of the games above. And that game is Psychonauts, which is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles via backward compatibility.

Developed by Double Fine Productions, which has since been acquired by Xbox, Psychonauts is a trippy platformer that sold a couple million units in its day and earned an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher rated games of its year. It got a sequel, Psychonauts 2, in 2021.

“This classic action/adventure platformer from acclaimed developers Double Fine Productions follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “In his quest to join the Psychonauts–an elite group of international psychic secret agents–he breaks into their secret training facility: Whispering Rock Psychic Summer Camp. But this is no average psychic summer camp!”

The game’s official pitch continues: “A mysterious villain has kidnapped Raz’s fellow campers and stolen their brains. Now he must use his psychic powers of Telekinesis, Levitation, and most of all his ability to project himself into the minds of others–to find the loose noodles and keep them from falling into the wrong hands. Fight mental demons! Uncover hidden memories! Sort emotional baggage! Explore the fantastic realm of the inner mind! Join the Psychonauts!”

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals like this one — click here.