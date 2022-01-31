Xbox Boss Congratulates PlayStation on Bungie Acquisition

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has congratulated both Bungie and PlayStation following the announcement that Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion. While it might be easy to boil down the recent high-profile acquisitions like Microsoft’s of Activision Blizzard and now this to just another continuation of the console wars, the folks involved at the higher echelons are nothing if not publicly polite about it all.

“Congrats to the talented teams at [Bungie], great testament to your creativity,” Spencer wrote following the acquisition announcement over on Twitter. “And congrats to [PlayStation and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios] on adding a talented team to your studios team.” You can also check out what Spencer had to say, embedded below, for yourself:

Congrats to the talented teams at @Bungie, great testament to your creativity. And congrats to @PlayStation @hermenhulst on adding a talented team to your studios team. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 31, 2022

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, as part of the initial announcement. “As part of our Purpose to ‘fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology’, we will utilize the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media.”

As noted above, Sony Interactive Entertainment has entered into an agreement to acquire Bungie for $3.6 dollars. Following the acquisition closing, Bungie will function as an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment but will continue to make its own decisions about publishing — which means it can choose to continue supporting multiple platforms. The deal is still subject to all of the normal regulatory approvals and so on. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Bungie right here.

