Microsoft Denies Controversial Report About Xbox Scarlett

Yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that Microsoft was developing new, advanced camera technology for Xbox Scarlett, its next-gen Xbox console releasing next year. As you would expect, this prompted speculation that Xbox Scarlett was either going big with its camera to support VR, or possibly to give the Kinect one last shot for relevance. That said, Microsoft has since come out and denied the report. Now, this doesn’t mean the console won’t have a camera, but according to Microsoft, it isn’t developing a new camera for the 2020 console.

For those that missed the initial report: it came way of Gizmodo, who also reported new details pertaining to the next-gen console, including a tease about its impressive computing power. Further, the report dropped the supposed name of the PS5 devkit. That said, now all of the information within the report should be taken with a massive grain of salt, because it all comes from the same source, who clearly has faulty information. That or Microsoft is simply trying counter leaks with misleading information, but that seems very unlikely. Whatever the case, Microsoft issued a correction to Gizmodo.

“A Microsoft spokesman denied any camera technology is in development and that none has been delivered to developers in any form,” reads the update from Gizmodo.

Unfortunately, no further details were revealed, but camera technology won’t be a pillar of the Xbox Scarlett. And who knows, maybe it won’t feature any camera at all. Given how much Xbox has been distancing itself from Kinect, and given the fact it still hasn’t pursued VR, means there’s a decent change the console won’t have a camera in any shape or form.

At the moment, details on the Xbox Scarlett are largely still very scarce, at least the salient details, such as a precise release date and price point. That said, for more news, rumors, media, and information on the next-gen Xbox console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the system by clicking right here. In recent and related news, a developer recently revealed one gameplay feature that should drastically be improved via the Xbox Scarlett’s extra hardware power.