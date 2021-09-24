New Xbox Feature Helps Users Decide What to Play Next

Xbox added a new feature in its latest console update that’s perfect for people who have a hard time keeping track of what they want to play next. The feature is aptly called “Play Later,” and it lets you tick off games in the Xbox Game Pass library that you want to play at some point in the future. Play Later is part of Xbox’s September update and should be available to Xbox users now following the Xbox team’s announcement from this week.

While the feature may not seem like much at first glance, imagine this: You’ve just wrapped up whatever game you’ve been interested in and are waiting for something new to come out, but you want to check out some Xbox Game Pass games in the meantime. You browse the list of games on your console and make mental notes of everything you might want to play, but by the time you’ve gotten to the bottom of the list, you’ve forgotten which ones you prioritized beyond one or two standouts.

Read up on the September update, including saving @XboxGamePass titles for later, and more: https://t.co/if065qNMkC pic.twitter.com/MT9BC1kO4n — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2021

It’s a scenario that many Xbox Game Pass subscribers have probably found themselves facing more than once, but now you don’t have to worry about forgetting what had your attention before. All you have to do is press the X button on a game that’s in the Xbox Game Pass catalog and it’ll be stored in your Play Later list to revisit at a different time.

“With Play Later discovery, you can curate your own list of titles from over 100 high-quality games in the Xbox Game Pass library,” the notes for the Xbox update said. “See a game that looks interesting? Just save it to your list and play it later. If there’s nothing on your list yet, we’ll show you how to use it and provide some personalized recommendations for games to add your list.”

Aside from that new feature, the September update also granted Xbox users new ways to access games via the Xbox app. You can now utilize Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Xbox app on Windows PCs to quickly hop into Xbox Game Pass games, and if you’ve got an Xbox console, you can now use the Xbox app to play games on PCs via Xbox remote play.

Xbox’s September update should now be available for console users to download.