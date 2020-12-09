Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to iOS and PC in 2021

✖

Xbox today revealed that cloud gaming is coming to iOS and Windows PC in Spring 2021 as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service, previously referred to as Project xCloud while in preview, is lumped into the larger subscription service and has notably already been available on Android devices. Starting next year, that is set to seriously expand.

"In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser," said Jerret West, CVP, Microsoft Gaming, as part of today's announcement. "By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings."

Thanks to you, we’ve kicked off a new generation of gaming and can now share more about what comes next in 2021. Read here: https://t.co/p3W2tH7Gnd — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) December 9, 2020

In addition to the new platforms, Xbox's cloud gaming initiative will also expand into new markets like Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico. West notes that all of this are currently participating in the limited Project xCloud preview, will be more fully integrated with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version in 2021.

Typically, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

