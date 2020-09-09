The Xbox Series S Design Is Inspiring Some Hilarious Memes
Microsoft has officially pulled back the curtain on the long-rumored Xbox Series S, and fans are already having a lot of fun with the console's design. Some are imagining it as a stove, while others swear they can see an Oreo. Either way, it seems like a lot of gamers are having fun with the design! This seems to be par for the course this console generation, as the design of the PS5 inspired some equally amazing memes. While everyone seems to be laughing right now, the console's $300 price point just might make it a hot commodity when it launches on November 10th!
Have you created any Xbox Series S memes? What's the best one you've seen thus far? Let us know in the comments or share yours directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see some of the best memes fans are creating with the Xbox Series S!
Two great tastes that taste great together!
It's all we can see now... https://t.co/9YObAoJxrp— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 8, 2020
Food seems to be a popular theme.
Xbox series Stove🍳 y’all pic.twitter.com/PjqPdg46E9— Scary Taco (@scary_taco) September 8, 2020
It looks like a lot of appliances, really.
独り言(ゲーム関連)
米マイクロソフト社の次世代ゲーム機「Xbox Series S」— ダン・アンドロイド (@Dan_Android_st) September 8, 2020
一見するとエアコンの室外機っぽい見た目ですが,
インテリア的には意外と悪くなさそうな印象. pic.twitter.com/XG8ZK9m1CH
Sweet gaming room, bro.
updated pic.twitter.com/CEPE5lNrha— Ozryel (@zuffuel) September 8, 2020
It's backwards compatible with every cassette.
Can't wait for the Xbox Series S XL pic.twitter.com/X0N0bhyMQQ— Cubic (@CubicTF) September 8, 2020
Wait, how'd they already get one?!?
Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/oevnqAGFKK— Sixima(しきしま) (@Sixima_takumi) September 8, 2020
They said they're all out of disc drives.
Damn I saw the Xbox Series S at the drive thru 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gg9HNqxzKv— Mavrakk (@Mavrakk) September 8, 2020
Craig IS the official Xbox mascot, now.
xbox series S: Craig Edition. Always watching you. Guiding you. EyesEyes #xboxcraig #seriesS pic.twitter.com/dtVeYKbzkZ— ~REV~ (@Revtweets1) September 8, 2020
