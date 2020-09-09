The Xbox Series S Design Is Inspiring Some Hilarious Memes

Microsoft has officially pulled back the curtain on the long-rumored Xbox Series S, and fans are already having a lot of fun with the console's design. Some are imagining it as a stove, while others swear they can see an Oreo. Either way, it seems like a lot of gamers are having fun with the design! This seems to be par for the course this console generation, as the design of the PS5 inspired some equally amazing memes. While everyone seems to be laughing right now, the console's $300 price point just might make it a hot commodity when it launches on November 10th!

