Xbox Series S/X Pre-Order Debacle Leaves Fans Frustrated
Last week, the internet was thrown into chaos thanks to a disorderly pre-order process for the PlayStation 5. While Microsoft attempted to avoid that same issue with a coordinated roll-out for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders, the end result was just as chaotic. Demand for Microsoft's next-gen console led to multiple retailers having issues, leaving many fans disheartened. The official Xbox Twitter account has yet to comment on the situation, but the company did warn fans that supplies would be limited. Hopefully, things will get straightened out quickly, and more consoles will be made available in due time.
The frustration is real.
Way to go Microsoft, failed by the glitchy online ordering system. Even hours after the presale, I've got the XBOX X in my cart, an order number created, and whenever I hit the place order button I get "Something happened on our end. Waiting a bit might help." @Xbox— Tim (@schm0098) September 22, 2020
Some are already irritated with flippers.
Smh this is unreal🤦🏽♂️#Xbox #XboxSeriesXpreorder pic.twitter.com/SgJv38QbiK— JOSIAH_EG (@KingProphet28) September 22, 2020
Bots are a very real concern.
@Xbox Any idea on a second preorder wave? Wasn’t able to get an Xbox before the masses and the bots 😅— Arnav Chopra (@ArnavChopra20) September 22, 2020
"No more resellers" is a solid political platform, to be honest.
is it CRAZY we need legislation on a federal level barring resellers from scooping up pre orders and turning them for a ridiculous profit on sites like ebay?? this was the first thing to pop up when searching “xbox series x” on ebay @Microsoft @Xbox pic.twitter.com/QGDexbZWCv— Rob (@yungbwc215) September 22, 2020
This seems like the situation Microsoft was hoping to avoid.
Really mad i didnt get that xbox pre order— Puggerino (@bonillacashtro) September 22, 2020
Some are taking the opportunity to throw shade.
I would preorder if I could but you sold out in like 3 seconds— Jordan Stull (@stullworth) September 22, 2020
2020 feelings all around.
@Xbox trying to pre order one of your consoles is worse than trying to go outside during lockdown— TTD Maniac20 (@TManiac20) September 22, 2020
Not everyone is getting discouraged, however.
I know everyone wants to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but you guys need to relax there not limited time consoles you may not be able to get one now but you'll be able to eventually so please ppl...... pic.twitter.com/AAJroFQOGi— Joseph Lee (@Coldzero17) September 22, 2020