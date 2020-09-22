Xbox Series S/X Pre-Order Debacle Leaves Fans Frustrated

Last week, the internet was thrown into chaos thanks to a disorderly pre-order process for the PlayStation 5. While Microsoft attempted to avoid that same issue with a coordinated roll-out for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-orders, the end result was just as chaotic. Demand for Microsoft's next-gen console led to multiple retailers having issues, leaving many fans disheartened. The official Xbox Twitter account has yet to comment on the situation, but the company did warn fans that supplies would be limited. Hopefully, things will get straightened out quickly, and more consoles will be made available in due time.

