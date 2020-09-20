Microsoft Warns of Potential Xbox Series X Supply Issue

✖

On Tuesday, pre-orders for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will go on sale. Getting a video game console on launch day can be a bit difficult under most circumstances, but an email from Microsoft advertising pre-orders has a bit of warning text for potential buyers, indicating that "supplies are limited." Now, this shouldn't come as a major surprise, and that sort of language isn't unheard of, but those looking to snag either of Microsoft's next-gen consoles on Tuesday will want to be prepared ahead of time, just in case! An image of the e-mail can be found in the Reddit post below.

Of course, getting an Xbox pre-order might still be a bit easier than securing a PS5. Pre-orders for Sony's next-gen console went on sale Thursday. Different retailers offered the console at different times, and the entire process was a mess, to say the least. The official Xbox Twitter account took the opportunity to throw some shade at Sony, and the official PlayStation account actually apologized for the mess, promising that more consoles would be made available.

It will be interesting to see how pre-orders for the console go on Tuesday. It's impossible to say how many consoles Microsoft might have available for launch, or just what the demand might be. PlayStation has been the dominant market leader for quite some time, but the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are clearly taking a different approach this year.

The biggest difference between the two just might be Xbox's All Access plan. For $24.99 per month for 24 months, subscribers can get an Xbox Series S with Game Pass Ultimate, or for $34.99 per month, an Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate. While those plans end up being more expensive over time, they could prove appealing for those not wanting to spend $300 or $500 in one day. Whether or not this approach will attract more pre-orders and more curious fans to try the system remains to be seen. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be available on November 10th.

