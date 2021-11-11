Xbox Series X Reportedly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Xbox 360 Game

Microsoft is reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite Xbox 360 game via the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The Xbox 360 era was a good era for Xbox, which released a wide range of great games, including 1 vs. 100. We haven’t seen the Xbox game since its release in 2009, but it looks like that is changing, or at least that’s what a new report claims.

The report comes the way of industry insider Jeff Grubb and Giant Bomb, and claims that the game is already in development at Altspace VR, a team within Microsoft’s Mixed Reality division.

“1 vs. 100 is coming back,” said Grubb. “They are definitely making that game, and it seems like it’s coming from the AltspaceVR team. They’re spearheading the project and all of the avatars we saw in the Microsoft Teams thing last week, they’re going to use those avatars and bring that stuff in.”

While returning to this game may come as a surprise to many, it’s a return that Xbox boss Phil Spencer actually teased back in 2020.

“I just want to say, when our teams are trying to do new things that we’ve never done before, I want to be 100 percent behind those things,” said Spencer during a livestream for a special trivia event. “Sometimes they’ll turn out amazing, sometimes they’ll be good learning experiences for us. But for all the fans who have been on this with us, we’re going to make it good with you guys. We don’t know exactly what it is yet, so thanks for hanging with us during this and our little experiment. “We’ll learn. Maybe we should even be building our own trivia game, like from our past, that allows people to play a trivia game more often, maybe that could happen.”

At the moment of publishing, Xbox hasn’t addressed this new report in any capacity, and we don’t expect this to change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.