Xbox Series X Reveals 3 Big Details About Backward Compatibility

Microsoft has revealed three new and big details about Xbox Series X backward compatibility. In addition to confirming the next-gen Xbox console will play thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox games at launch, Microsoft also revealed that "select" titles will get double the framerate. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't divulge what games are included in these "select" titles, nor does it reveal how common this upgrade will be, but it will be a feature for some backward compatible games.

Microsoft also confirms that backward compatible games will support the console's new Quick Resume feature. This means not only a "significant reductions in in-game load times," but that like any Xbox Series X game, backward compatible titles will be able to seamlessly be loaded into from the dashboard. For those that don't know: Quick Resume allows Xbox Series X users to create what is essentially multiple save states across multiple games. For example, if you're in the middle of a long side quest in The Witcher 3, but want to enjoy some Rocket League with the boys, you can quickly boot up Rocket League, and then return to your exact spot in The Witcher 3 once you're ready. Xbox One has a similar feature, but it only works with one game at a time. Quick Resume supports multiple games.

Lastly, Microsoft has also confirmed that Xbox Series X will automatically add HD support to not just Xbox One games, but Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

Of course, none of these features are game changers nor are they system sellers, but they help pad out what is an incredibly robust backward compatibility offering. At the moment, nobody is championing backward compatibility better than Xbox and Microsoft.

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date or a price point.

