New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game

Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.

Available in the United States, Canada, and other Asian markets this week, a new version of the Xbox Series X that comes bundled will Forza Horizon 5 will now be available to buy. This pack specifically contains not only the Xbox Series X itself, but the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5. This means that the racing title's accompanying DLC (including its Hot Wheels expansion) which has come about since launching in 2021 is also included here. And while there is plenty of add-on content included in Forza Horizon 5 right now, this Premium version of the game will also net fans the upcoming second expansion, which is poised to arrive in the future.

While this bundle might sound great on its own, it's worth noting that it is a bit more expensive than the base model of the Xbox Series X. Rather than retailing for $499.99, this package instead will cost $559.99. Even though this is a bit more expensive, this higher price is still technically saving purchasers a bit of money given that the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 normally retails for $99.99. With all of this in mind, if you're still looking to pick up an Xbox Series X for yourself and want to get the platform's best game at the same time, this might be worth your attention.

