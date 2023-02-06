New Xbox Series X Controller Leaked Before Release Next Week

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller has leaked ahead of its apparent release next week. In other words, it should be officially revealed soon, assuming this information is accurate. However, before it's officially revealed it has leaked. And if you're in the market for a purple controller. you're in luck. According to the leak, Microsoft is releasing the new "Stellar Shift" Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller on February 14.

The leak comes courtesy of multiple regional versions of Amazon. According to Amazon Spain, the controller is releasing on February 14. According to Amazon Italy, it's releasing on February 17. It's unclear why there is a discrepancy in dates, but both have leaked the same images of the controller, revealing its purple design.

Obviously, the controller is real. That said, the dates should be taken with a grain of salt, though it's highly unlikely the information is inaccurate. Multiple Amazon retailers wouldn't have listings for the controller, complete with images, if it wasn't releasing around said time. When exactly in the middle of February, remains to be seen, but it's safe to expect this to happen.

RELEASE DATE PREMIERE#Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition Stellar Shift

🗓️Announcement date: TBD

⌛️Release date: From Feb 14th, 2023

💲Price: 64,99€



Already spotted on some Amazon EU sites



ES: https://t.co/Ft41hDX7Af

IT: https://t.co/DTpibXrqro — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 3, 2023

The controller should be officially unveiled soon now given it's already February 6. And even if it wasn't going to be revealed imminently -- perhaps it was going to be a stealth release -- the leak could very well change these plans and accelerate said plans.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this leak in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons. Whatever comes first though, a comment or an official reveal, we will let you know. Until then, like any leak, take all of this with a tiny bit of doubt and a tiny bit of hesitation.

