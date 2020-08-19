Xbox Series X Dashboard Revealed

Microsoft showed off a new look at its plans for a more refined Xbox interface that we’ll see launch with the Xbox Series X and for the Xbox One family later this year. In line with Microsoft’s recent strategies that promote gaming across a number of different devices like phones instead of just on a console and a TV, the new experience will also be released for the PC platform as well as Xbox’s mobile apps. This reveal follows the previous unveiling of the Microsoft Store update that gave the marketplace a fresh new look.

A preview of the Xbox Series X dashboard and other parts of the interface players will interact with constantly when the new console releases this year. Images shared by Microsoft on Wednesday showed what the new console interface would look like across different devices with an accompanying video going more in-depth into the new look.

“The new Xbox look and feel is designed to be faster to use, more approachable and visually appealing,” Microsoft said. “This holiday it will be shared across all Xbox mobile apps, Xbox Game Pass on PC, and of course Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles. Text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand at a glance, and accomplishing your tasks is faster than ever. This includes tile shape, fonts, an updated illustration style, and more. The overall layout of most of the console pages remains familiar, just faster and more focused.”

(Photo: Microsoft)

For those who often use Xbox’s mobile companions like apps through which players can communicate with friends, you can expect a new mobile app as well. Among other features, Microsoft said the new mobile app will automatically receive clips from players’ consoles whenever they share them so that the footage can easier be shared elsewhere.

Want your Xbox experiences effortless, fast, and welcoming? We got you ✅ The New Xbox Experience connects you to fun, wherever you want to play: https://t.co/z2LGulHWxR pic.twitter.com/zcGTosLU1e — Xbox (@Xbox) August 19, 2020

“Using the new mobile app, Xbox friends can quickly send messages or launch parties to keep conversations going even when they’re on the go,” Microsoft said. “We’ve also consolidated notifications, which will reflect activity across mobile, PC, and console. We combined related activities like Parties and Chats into a single tab in the Xbox console Guide, so it’s easier to know what’s going on with your friends and communities.”

The new Xbox experience will roll out to Xbox One devices and the Xbox Series X some time during Holiday 2020.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.